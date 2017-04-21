Noor box office collection day 1: Sonakshi Sinha film starts slow, Raveena Tandon’s Maatr tanks

Noor box office collection day 1: Before Noor, Sonakshi starred in yet another women-centric film, Akira, which was directed by AR Murugados. Noor box office collection day 1: Before Noor, Sonakshi starred in yet another women-centric film, Akira, which was directed by AR Murugados.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor and Raveena Tandon’s Maatr released this Friday and have got mixed reviews so far. Sonakshi Sinha plays a journalist in Noor which is inspired by novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me written by Saba Imtiaz. The film registered a low occupancy rate of 10% in morning shows, reported Koimoi. Noor, which failed to create a buzz ahead of its release, opened lower than Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan. A Bollywood Hungama report predicted that Noor could collect Rs 3 crore on opening day.

Before Noor, Sonakshi starred in yet another women-centric film, Akira, which was directed by AR Murugados. The film collected Rs 5.15 crore on opening day. While Akira largely appealed to single screen audience given its high-octane action sequences, Noor will probably attract the multiplex crowd. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor also stars Kanan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in pivotal roles.

Speaking about her role in the film, Sonakshi told IANS, “The character of Noor is the most relatable character I’ve ever done on screen in my entire career. See, I am the kind of actor who can only work when the camera is rolling. I cannot go into prep mode or practice method acting. So I had to talk to the director, understand his vision for my character and once I get it, I portray it to the best of my ability. The way she behaves, reacts, struggles… It is all so real that every one of us has gone through it at some point in time in our lives.”

Raveena Tandon’s Maatr also released this Friday after facing hurdles from the censor board. The film marks the comeback of Raveena who will be seen in a fierce, powerful role. Maatr deals with serious issues of rape and violence against women in society. The film failed to see any occupancy during morning shows, reported Koimoi. Directed by Ashtar Sayed, Maatr also stars Alisha Khan, Madhur Mittal, Divya Jagdale, Anurag Arora, Rushad Rana, Saleem Khan and Shalee Goel.

