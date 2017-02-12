Newton World Premiere: At Berlin fest, Indian satire on Naxals opens to cheers

In the middle of a ‘Naxal-infested’ area, arrives a polling officer. His name is Newton. And his job is to hold elections in a place which has fallen off the map in India. The only people who are visible in these dense thickets are the adivasis who live there (after a fashion, because we see burnt huts and hear a character comment on the inhabitants being herded into ‘camps’) and the security forces whose job it is to maintain order. The world premiere of this sharp political satire — a rare creature in Indian cinema — took place at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival to a full house, and ringing applause. It’s amazing to see how a film like this, which is specific to the Indian situation and the vexed conflict that has foxed so many administrators and strategists, is screened to such impact in a European country.

After the screening of Newton, director Amit Masurkar and actors Rajkummar Rao, who plays the eponymous lead character with efficacy, and Pankaj Tripathi, along with Anjali Patil, were surrounded by viewers who’ve probably never heard of the “Naxal problem” in their lives. Raghubir Yadav wasn’t present but his salty, relaxed turn as a world-weary cog in the electoral wheel reminds us that this is an actor we should see more of. It was an engaged audience, and it gladdened the hearts of those of us who travel to such far-away festivals as the Berlinale. Because it is, of course, to feast upon excellent cinema carefully curated from around the world. It is also about audiences acknowledging that Indian cinema is much more than singing-dancingBollywood.

Newton is a brave attempt. Because it uses the feature film format to tell a story about violence and exploitation and cynical political aggrandizement: anytime you hear the words Naxal, or Maoist in a film, it falls into the tried and tested formula. Newton breaks that mould, refreshes hardened tropes, and makes us smile and think. Really hard. Because what affects India Interior today will one day ripple over and claw its way into our complacent urban enclaves.

Great start to a film festival which itself kick-starts the calendar. It’s freezing in Berlin, but the action is just hotting up at the Berlinale. It is, amongst all the film festivals, the most unabashedly political.