Nenu Local movie review: Nani redefines a done-to-death love story

Nenu Local review: Nani slays it with his rhetoric Nenu Local review: Nani slays it with his rhetoric

Nenu Local movie cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Naveen Chandra

Nenu Local movie director: Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Nenu Local movie rating: 3

A graduate, who somehow manages to get his degree, falls in love with a girl — a typical love-at-first-sight phenomenon. He convinces her to reciprocate his feelings with his antics and then starts his pursuit of convincing her father.

Flip through the old tomes of rom-coms in Tollywood and you will encounter a thousand stories like this presented in a million numbers of ways. However, what makes Nenu Local different is Nani himself, who redefines the narrative of a romantic film.

A mass rhetoric laced with comedy, Babu (Nani) has the gift of gab that works effortlessly in driving the narrative. The humour is interactive and hence brings attention to the other characters, whose responses and reactions gives authenticity to the film.

Though the script is based on a hackneyed theme, it attempts to bring a fresh flavor that throws any sense of predictability off its course. Without any digressions, the comic storyline highlights the subtleties in a father-daughter relationship and the nuanced choice of happiness over luxury — with a tad bit of melodrama, of course! The contrast between two families of different stature is presented in a realistic way against the norms of typical stereotyping.

Keerthi (Keerthy Suresh) is another addition that makes the story line smooth as she seamlessly dovetails with Babu to build that intricate chemistry between the lovers.

Spolier alert! Siddharth (Naveen Chandra) is introduced into the plot midway to complete it, and though his presence is shadowed, he remains a great launch pad for all the characters around him who get an encouraging push.

If you are in for the film, the climax is what makes the story more meaningful, in fact, the entire onus of the film lies on it. The triumph of love over everything is an expected ending but the way it is presented in Nenu Local makes it a remarkable finish.

