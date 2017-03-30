Naam Shabana box office prediction: Can Taapsee Pannu film break Baby’s record?

Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana hits the screen on March 31. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana hits the screen on March 31. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Naam Shabana is all set to face the audience on March 31st. While the film also stars Akshay Kumar in a cameo, the question is if the audience is ready to watch a full-fledged film based on the character of Taapsee. Film distributor Akshaye Rathi in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com said that though the film seems to be well made and well promoted, it is hard to say if it can bring audience to the theatres. “While Akshay Kumar is in the film, the film is based on Taapsee, so the question is will you and I go to the theatre to watch Taapsee? As per the business of the film is concerned, the film might mint around Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore on day one but I would be surprised if the film would manage to cross Baby’s lifetime collection,” he said.

Taapsee Pannu on TVF Molestation Row and CBFC Ban on Lipstick

Now Baby had too many reasons to be a hit. The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey, starred Akshay Kumar and was made at an estimated budget of Rs 58 crore. It eventually went on to become a hit with a gross collection of around Rs 149 crore. However, Naam Shabana is being produced by the hit-making duo of Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey while the film is directed by Shivam Nair. “The marketing of the film was good but they could have done better at reaching out to the audience. The film has very few chances to overgrow or even match up to Baby’s collection despite having a solo release at the box-office. Neeraj as the director and him as a producer is a different ball game altogether. At best, it will earn Rs 25 crore at the box office,” Akshaye said.

Also read | Naam Shabana movie review: Taapsee Pannu’s action, Akshay Kumar are highlights of this film

He added that though Taapsee is high on Pink’s success, what needs to be considered is the reason why the film was a hit. “Did people go for Pink because of Taapsee? In fact, people did not even go for Amitabh Bachchan because in that case, Te3n would have been a hit too. It was purely the concept which drove the audience to the theatres. Naam Shabana, on the other hand, is spy genre. The concept is new to the audience and not even relatable.”

The film would be screened in around 1200-1400 screens and has been made at a budget of Rs 15 crore with Rs 10 crore being spent for promotion. Naam Shabana also stars Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd