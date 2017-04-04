Naam Shabana box office collection day 5: Taapsee Pannu film expected to remain steady this week

Naam Shabana box office collection day 5: Taapsee Pannu plays a spy in the film. Naam Shabana box office collection day 5: Taapsee Pannu plays a spy in the film.

Naam Shabana earned a decent amount of Rs 21.30 crore during its first four days of release. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film is about the journey of Shabana who is hired by a top agency as a spy. Naam Shabana is a spin-off 2015 film Baby starring Akshay Kumar in lead role and was largely about a terrorist mission. The film collected a decent amount of Rs 2.54 crore on Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same. Naam Shabana is expected to stay steady throughout this week as there are no major Hindi releases this weekend.

Manoj Bajpayee spoke to indianexpress.com about how he sees box office figures. The actor said, “I would really want all my films to make money. But this weekend calculation is the most dangerous thing. Because based on the amount collected in the first weekend, they start declaring the film a hit or flop. It can’t be. The three-day business can’t determine the quality of the film. That only harms the creative aspect of the film. That also discourage a serious filmmaker from doing good work. This, not a good trend.”

Manoj also expressed his concern over the dying single screens. He said, “This is a matter of concern for all of us. Single screens are shutting down all across the country. A common man doesn’t go to a multiplex. For him, the single screen remains the ultimate source for watching movies. I recently went to Bihar and found that most of the single screens have shut down. In my city, there used to be around 7-8 single screens and now only two are left. This is not healthy for film industry”

Naam Shabana released on around 1200-1400 screens. The film is estimated to be made at a budget of Rs 25 crore including Rs 15 crore for production and Rs 10 crore for promotions.

