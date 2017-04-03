Naam Shabana box office collection day 4: Will Taapsee Pannu film clear mid-week test?

Naam Shabana box office collection day 4: Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the film registered a growth of 24.41% on Sunday with a collection of Rs 7.27 crore. Naam Shabana box office collection day 4: Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the film registered a growth of 24.41% on Sunday with a collection of Rs 7.27 crore.

Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee has collected Rs 18.76 crore till now. Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the film registered a growth of 24.4Sunday with a collection of Rs 7.27 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and tweeted, ” #NaamShabana is DECENT… Sat growth: 24.41%… Sun growth: 14.13%… Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 7.27 cr. Total: ₹ 18.76 cr. India biz.” Taran also shared, “Naam Shabana performed better than some recent releases… Plexes of major centres fared well.Weekdays pivotal. Data in next tweet.”

#NaamShabana performed better than some recent releases… Plexes of major centres fared well… Weekdays pivotal… Data in next tweet… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2017

#NaamShabana performed better than some recent releases… Plexes of major centres fared well… Weekdays pivotal… Data in next tweet… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2017

Earlier it was reported that the makers are planning to create four spin-offs of Baby based on the characters of Rana Daggubati, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa in the film. Akshay Kumar plays a long cameo in Naam Shabana. Neeraj who frequently collaborates with actors like Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher recently said that he never creates characters keeping actors in mind. “I don’t write anything in particular for any actor be it for Akshay, Anupam or Manoj. The actor has to fit into the part. There is nothing like a tailor-made role for an actor except for ‘Naam Shabana’ where the characters are already in place,” Neeraj told PTI.

Also Read: Indian Idol 9 winner LV Revanth: I want to sing for Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman

“I don’t keep actors in mind. I write the story, then offer it to actors who I feel will be apt,” Neeraj added. Anupam and Neeraj have collaborated in films like Wednesday, Total Siyapaa, Baby and M S Dhoni The Untold Story. On the other hand, Neeraj and Akshay have worked in films like Baby, Special 26 and Rustom. On Akshay Kumar’s cameo in Naam Shabana, Neeraj said, “We don’t want to mislead the audience into believing that everyone is part of the film and it’s on the lines of Baby. It’s based on her (Taapsee) character it’s a spin-off. She leads the cast.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd