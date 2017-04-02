Naam Shabana box office collection day 3: Taapsee Pannu film expected to show growth

Naam Shabana box office collection day 3: Produced by Neeraj Pandey, Naam Shabana has collected Rs 11.49 crore in two days. Naam Shabana box office collection day 3: Produced by Neeraj Pandey, Naam Shabana has collected Rs 11.49 crore in two days.

Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee saw some growth on its second day. The film that has got mixed reviews from critics is looking to reach decent profits over the weekend. The box office collection on Sunday will be crucial for its overall weekend collection. Produced by Neeraj Pandey, Naam Shabana has collected Rs 11.49 crore in two days. The film earned Rs 5.12 crore and Rs 6.37 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same. He tweeted, ” #NaamShabana witnessed healthy 24.41% growth on Sat… Sun biz is crucial… Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr. Total: ₹ 11.49 cr. India biz.”

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar, who is trained in martial arts, says girls should not panic if touched inappropriately. They should instead hit back. Akshay, along with his Naam Shabana co-actors Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu had visited Delhi’s Gargi College last week. Akshay spoke extensively about the importance of women to know self-defence techniques. “In our country, I believe, girls should not learn martial arts or self-defence because I feel they should be free to walk anywhere, anytime, anyplace. But unfortunately, because of some dirty people they have to learn self-defence,” Akshay told IANS.

#NaamShabana witnessed healthy 24.41% growth on Sat… Sun biz is crucial… Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr. Total: ₹ 11.49 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2017

“I am running a school in Mumbai and I want to open one school here (in Delhi) but I don’t know when it will happen. I just want to tell you one thing — if a guy touches you, then don’t panic, in fact, hit him back and run,” he added.

