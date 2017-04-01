Naam Shabana box office collection day 2: Taapsee Pannu film fails to surpass Akshay Kumar starrer Baby

Naam Shabana box office collection day 2: Taapsee Pannu plays a spy in the movie. Naam Shabana box office collection day 2: Taapsee Pannu plays a spy in the movie.

Despite getting a solo release, Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee, didn’t live up to all the hype and expectations. The makers might have wanted to serve it as the spin-off of 2015 hit Baby which had Akshay Kumar in the lead, but the film seems to grapple with a weak plot and poor writing. Naam Shabana boasts of a long starry cast including a cameo by Akshay himself. Even the presence of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is not being able to do much.

The film collected Rs 5.12 crore on its opening day, failing to break the record of Baby’s first-day collection of Rs 9.3 crore. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi earlier told indianexpress.com that he would be surprised if Naam Shabana breaks Baby’s lifetime collection. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Baby was made on an estimated budget of Rs 58 crore. Baby went on to collect Rs 95.56 crore in India and Rs 105.68 in an overseas market, making it one of the biggest hits that year. Naam Shabana, on the other hand, is expected to have a lifetime collection of Rs 25 crore.

#NaamShabana gets a boost due to Akshay’s star power… Evening shows fare better… Fri ₹ 5.12 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2017

When asked how does he see the first day figures, Akshaye told indianexpress.com, “There are multiple examples of women-centric films that had got extremely good opening including The Dirty Picture, English Vinglish. However, the term ‘women-centric’ has become obsolete. The audience just wants to see interesting, new tales. It doesn’t matter if it is male-centric or women-centric. Also, if you look at the promotions, there was great emphasis on Akshay Kumar. But, at the end of the day, it is Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee who have to pull the crowd to theatres. Naam Shabana has done reasonably well.”

Naam Shabana was released on 2100 screens in India.

The box office figures are sourced from Bollywood Hungama.

