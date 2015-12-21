Zayn Malik plays Olaf in Dubsmash video

Zayn Malik is the latest celeb to join the “Frozen” fan club and it seems adorable Olaf is his favourite character. Zayn Malik is the latest celeb to join the “Frozen” fan club and it seems adorable Olaf is his favourite character.

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik is the latest celeb to join the “Frozen” fan club and it seems adorable Olaf is his favourite character.

In a hilarious Dubmash video, he lip-syncs to some of the snowman’s lines in the film, reported Digital Spy.

The singer star clearly knows the film well and giggles along to Olaf’s words.

Malik recently explained why he chose to leave One Direction and it was because he wasn’t happy with the way the band were being handled and wasn’t keen on the music they were making.

“There was just a general conception that the management already had of what they want for the band, and I just wasn’t convinced with what we were selling,” he said.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent behind the music. It wasn’t me.”

