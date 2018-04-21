Zayn Malik gets his shaved head tattooed

Zayn Malik gets a new tattoo. Zayn Malik gets a new tattoo.

Singer Zayn Malik has added to his collection of body tattoos. This time, he has got inked on his shaved head. The Pillowtalk singer, 25, shared a photo of himself on Instagram on Friday night with no caption, reports people.com.

The photo, taken in black and white with a psychedelic effect to it creating swirls moving about on his black jacket, showed Malik with his back to the camera as he revealed the left side of his head, shaved and bearing what looked like a tattoo behind his left ear.

His ex, Gigi Hadid liked the photo on Instagram. The two had announced their break up last month through Twitter. Zayn wrote, “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and out privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all.”

Gigi Hadid too, posted a heartwarming message for Zayn while parting ways. She wrote, “There is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

In March, Malik shared two now-deleted photos of new tattoos he had added to his ink collection.

(With IANS inputs)

