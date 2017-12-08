YouTube’s top trending music videos of 2017: Despacito, Shape of You, Mi Gente, Swalla make the cut

YouTube’s top trending song videos list for 2017 is out. YouTube’s top trending song videos list for 2017 is out.

As 2017 comes to an end, YouTube has come up with its list of the “Top Trending Music Videos of 2017” for us to rewind throught the year with the most popular hits. With Despacito (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee one, not the Justin Bieber one) unsurprisingly topping the list, the chart mostly features Latin chartbusters like Mi Gente, Despacito and Maluma. On the second spot is Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” and it is followed by J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente.” Justin Bieber also makes an appearance with DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” at No 9 and Jason Durelo’s “Swalla” steals the eight spot. Here’s the entire list:

1. Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft Daddy Yankee

“Despacito” has been a musical sensation in its own right. With a staggering 4.5 billion views on Youtube, this Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Spanish song was later remixed by “Sorry” singer Justin Bieber. And Justin’s remix was the second song ever to have a record-breaking run of 16 weeks (the most weeks at No 1 ever for a single) atop Billboard Hot 100 chart.

2. Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” from the album Divide is the second most trending music video on YouTube with almost 3 billion views. The song premiered in January this year and has even been the record-breaker for the most weeks spent in the Hot 100’s top 10 with a whopping 33 weeks run. Recently, Ed Sheeran also came for his album tour to Mumbai and the crowd went crazy over hearing the singer perform live.

3. J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente

As reported by Spotify, Latin songs search has gone up by 110%. With 1.4 billion views on YouTube, “Mi Gente” is another gem in this list. Sung J Balvin and Willy William, it has become the party anthem of the year. It was released in June 2017. And following Justin Bieber’s success with “Despacito”, Beyonce also went for a remix of this Spanish masterpiece in September.

4. Maluma – Felices Los 4

Released in April as the lead single from his upcoming third studio album F.A.M.E (2018), Columbian singer Maluma’s “Felices Los 4” has close to 1.2 billion views on YouTube. A regular on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, “Felices Los 4” stuck on the second position for seven weeks striaght. A salsa version of the song featuring Marc Anthony was released in July, produced by Sergio George.

5. Bruno Mars – That’s what I Like

Bruno Mars’ seventh Billboardd Hot 100 leader, “That’s What I Like” was also the No 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart for straight 20 weeks tying the record with The Weeknd’s “Starboy” and Drake’s “One Dance.” Having little more than a billion views on YouTube, the song was released in March this year.

6. Chris Jeday – Ahora Dice ft J Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel

The Latin Hot Songs feature “Ahora Dice” by Chris Jeday featuring Balvin, Ozuna an Arcangel is the sixth trending song of 2017. The video currently has 1 billion views since its release in March this year.

7. El Amante – Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam’s “El Amante” (The Lover) came out in January this year and has almost a billion views on Youtube. The video was directed by Jessy Terrero and also stars actor Noel Gugliemi who also appeared in The Dark Knight Rises and TV series Fresh Off the Boat.

8. Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)

Jason Derulo links up with rap queen Nicki Minaj and R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign for this amazing track, “Swalla” which is the album’s lead single. With 900 million views on YouTube, the song’s line “Shimmy Shimmy ya, Swalla la la” have definitely stuck around in our minds since we heard them.

9. DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

With 800 million views on Youtube, DJ Khaled with Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne worked together on this amazing concoction of a song titled “I’m The One” which released in April 2017.

10. Enrique Iglesias – Subeme La Radio ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

Chart-topping artist Enrique Iglesia’s “Subeme La Radio” marks the last song in the list. Though this featurette with Descemer Bueno, Zion and Lennox may not be as big as his record-breaking hit “Bailando”, Enrique weaves his magic with this one too. It has 860 billion views on Youtube till now.

