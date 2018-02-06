After 27 years, Yesudas and Balasubrahmanyam collaborate for Ayya Sami song

KJ Yesudas and SP Balasubrahmanyam last song came out in 1991. KJ Yesudas and SP Balasubrahmanyam last song came out in 1991.

Music legends KJ Yesudas and SP Balasubrahmanyam have sung a song together for an upcoming bilingual film Kinar. The song titled “Ayya Sami” marks their first collaboration in 27 years. The last song that they sang together was iconic “Kaatukkuyilu Manasukkula” from director Mani Ratnam’s cult classic Thalapathy, which came out in 1991.

“Kaatukkuyilu Manasukkula”, was composed by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and had featured superstars Rajinikanth and Mammootty. While SPB crooned for Rajinikanth, Yesudas did it for Mammootty.

Ayya Sami music video stars the legendary singers, who are seemingly enjoying the process of breathing life into the beautiful lyrics written by BK Harinarayanan and Palani Bharathi.

While Yesudas has sung the Malayalam lyrics of the song, Balasubrahmanyam has given his vocals to Tamil version. Composer M Jayachandran, who is also scoring music for Mohanlal’s upcoming film Odiya, has created this beautiful composition that celebrates the cultural diversity and unity of the country.

The bilingual film has been titled Keni in Tamil, and it has an ensemble cast including Jaya Prada, Revathy, Pasupathy, Parthipan, Archana, Nasser, Parvathy Nambiar, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Joy Mathew and Anu Hasan among others. The film is written and directed by MA Nishad. Kinar/Keni deals with the issue of water scarcity and it is set on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Noushad Shereef has handled the cinematography and the editing is done by Sreekumar Nair. Besides Jayachandran, Kallara Gopan has also composed one song for the film. Bijibal has done the background score. Sajeev P K and Anne Sajeev have produced the movie under the banner of Fragrant Nature Film Creations.

