World Music Day: From Shalmali Kholgade to Jonita Gandhi, popular singers reveal their all-time favourites

Some classic songs can’t be replaced ever. While there will always be a place to experiment and listen to new stuff in music, people will inadvertently hark back to old days when music was simple yet profound. These songs manage to transcend time, and depending on the moods and whims of the listener, it even transports you. Even with Electronic Dance Music, Progressive and Trance ruling the charts, we still have our favourite retro music on the playlist that we depend on. There is something comforting about these songs.

As the world is celebrating World Music Day today, young Bollywood singers take the opportunity to tell us about their favourite songs which they would have sung if given an opportunity. From Shalmali Kholgade who has lent her voice to chartbusters including Balam Pochkari to Jonita Gandhi who crooned the hit Break-Up Song for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, here’s a list of top singers telling us about their favourite songs:

Tanvi Shah

The retro song I would have loved to sing would have been Jaane Jaan Dhoondta from Jawani Diwani. I am a very big fan of Asha Tai and I just love the way the song has the different octaves and parts blended so well.

Jonita Gandhi

Lag Ja Gale is my all time favourite. I would never want to sing it though, no one can match the original. This is a song I feel like incorporating every single time I perform with my band.

Shalmali Kholgade

I love how fluid and beautifully naughty the song Ja Ja Bewafa is. Coupled with this are Geeta Dutt’s tender voice and the way she renders the song!

Monica Dogra



Chalte Chalte Yuhi Koi. My ma sings that song and it always makes me tear up a little bit. It’s one of the most beautiful ballads of its time and I’ve always wished that I could write a song that would be relevant decades later.

