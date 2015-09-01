Words not enough to praise Sonu Nigam: Khayyam

Khayyam and Sonu Nigam recorded a song together for the upcoming film “Gulam Bandhu”.

Legendary music composer Khayyam is full of praise for singer Sonu Nigam.

Khayyam and Sonu recorded a song together for the upcoming film “Gulam Bandhu” here.

At the media interaction, Khayyam was asked about a song he would like Sonu to sing, and he replied: “Sonu Nigam can sing any song of Mohammed Rafi in exact way the composer made it, that’s the sign of a good singer. He always sings any nagma that I composed in the exact way I made it.”

He remembered one song “Jane kya dhoondti rehti hai ye aankhen mujhme”, sung by Rafi with lyrics by Kaifi Azmi that Sonu Nigam sang beautifully.

“Words are not enough to praise Sonu ji,” he revealed.

He also said Sonu, in the starting days of his career as an anchor, made it perfect for him.

Sonu hosted the popular TV show, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa”, in 1995.

“It is the Almighty who decides with whom we should work, I am happy to work with such a wonderful singer Sonu Nigam,” Khayyam said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App