Who was Dolores O’Riordan?

Irish singer and the lead singer of rock band The Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan died on Sunday at the age of 46 in London. Dolores was one of the most recognisable voices in pop culture and she helped make The Cranberries define the 1990s’ music scene. Thanks to her, the band sold over 40 million records worldwide. Her voice had a trademark lilt that is associated with Celtic style of singing. Apart from her vocal talent, she was also a style icon and her unconventional hairstyle gained a lot of fame in the 1990s.

Born on September 6, 1971 in County Limerick, Ireland, O’Riordon auditioned for the role of lead singer for a band called The Cranberry Saw Us, and won it. She worked with the band until its eventual hiatus in 2003, after which she pursued her solo career. She was good solo singer too. She collaborated with artists like Zucchero, Sting, Sheryl Crow, Luciano Pavarotti, Miles Davis, John Lee Hooker, Macy Gray and Eric Clapton on the album Zu & Co. In 2009, she reunited with The Cranberries and went for a world tour with the original members of the band. They played classic O’Riordon songs, and also wrote new ones.

While cruel fate may have taken her away from us, this incredible talent also left a body of work that we can enjoy forever. The artist may no longer be alive, the art is still there. Here are top five songs of the singer in no particular order.

“Dreams”: The Cranberries’s debut single “Dreams” did not get the fame it deserved when it came out. But now, it is considered one of the best The Cranberries songs.

“Zombie”: A protest song of 1993, “Zombie” was an anti-war song written in the memory of Jonathan Ball and Tim Parry, who were killed in the IRA bombing in Warrington. This song proved that The Cranberries was not a typical milksop band. They were willing to write songs about pressing political and societal issues, and then sing them with unadulterated energy.

“Linger”: This was the song that catapulted The Cranberries to global fame. It was the band’s first major hit. “Linger” is the reason The Cranberries became such a big name, even if the subject was simple compared to other songs from the band.

“Ode to My Family”: In this beautiful song, Dolorer O’Riordon yearns for the life before she got fame. She knew, more than most, that fame is a double-edged sword.

“Promises”: Dolorer O’Riorday brought a barely suppressed rage to her singing that made her special. No song other than “Promises” proves this.

