Who was Avicii?

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii was nominated for Grammy twice in his career Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii was nominated for Grammy twice in his career

Avicii, who was a musician, record producer, and DJ passed away on April 20, 2018, in Oman. He was 28. Avicii’s real name was Tim Bergling, and the artist had been nominated for a Grammy award twice, for the song Sunshine, which he had produced with David Guetta in 2012, and for his work in Levels in 2013.

Avicii was born in Stockholm and despite being born to actor Anki Liden, it has been reported that the musician was not quite comfortable with the spotlight. His first breakthrough came in 2007 when he signed up with the record label Dejfitts Plays. His fame was further catapulted by the release of the number Seek Bromance in 2010, which was declared a runaway success after topping charts in several countries.

Also read | DJ and music producer Avicii dead at 28

His work in Levels brought him international fame, as his music was used by artists like Pretty Lights and Flo Rida. Avicii had worked with renowned musicians in the past, an illustrious list that included names of Madonna (Girl Gone Wild) and Lenny Kravitz (Superlove). He had also remixed Pakistani-American singer Nadia Ali’s single Rapture for her album titled Queen of Clubs Trilogy: Onyx Edition. His work with the British band Coldplay on their track Sky Full of Stars was a great success.

However, many people know Avicii through one of his most popular tracks called Wake Me Up, which has 1.4 billion views on YouTube. The number has influences from the genres of folk, country and of course, EDM.

In 2013, there were several rumours about the artist suffering from health problems due to his nicotine addiction. However, Avicii himself had come out and said that the said reports were false. However, in 2014, when the artist had to cancel a number of his concerts due to health issues, eyebrows were raised.

“In the beginning, I’d party a lot … every night was a party, but I just realized that for me personally, my body and mind couldn’t handle it anymore,” the artist had revealed to The Guardian.

The cause of Avicii’s death has not been revealed yet. His publicist Diana Baron had confirmed the unfortunate news in a statement released on Friday, April 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd