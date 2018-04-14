Everything you need to know about Gaal Ni Kadni singer Parmish Verma

Parmish Verma made his acting debut in the movie Rocky Mental. Parmish Verma made his acting debut in the movie Rocky Mental.

Parmish Verma famous for his song “Gaal Ni Kadni” was shot at by unknown assailants in Mohali on Friday night. He is getting treated at Fortis hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Parmish Verma transformed the way Punjabi video songs were directed. Now a singer-actor, Parmish started his career as the director of Punjabi music videos and later ventured into the field of singing with the song “Aah Le Chak Mai Aa Gya”. He gained prominence in the Punjabi music industry and rose to fame with the popular number “Gaal Ni Kadni” and “Shada”. The songs, in no time, became the most played song at the parties and in the clubs.

Earlier in April, Parmish was awarded the Best Debut (Male) at the PTC Punjabi Film Award for his role in his debut film Rocky Mental. He was also nominated in the Best Debut Male category for the movie at the Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2018. The other big project which brought Parmish into the limelight was the announcement of the Punjabi remake of Rohit Shetty’s super hit Singham. Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to officially announce that the young Punjabi star will play the lead role in the film. Parmish thanked the actor as he shared the poster of the film on his Instagram account with the caption, “It’s a Proud moment to say that I’ll be Playing #Singham in its Punjabi Remake, that itself is a Cult in Bollywood. #AjayDevgan Sir’s Production in association with Kumar Mangat ji and proudly co produced by Omjee.”

The bio of the actor-singer on his official Facebook describes him as an actor, director, poet and a storyteller. He is the son of a Punjabi writer and professor Dr Satish Verma and has been training in acting for last 10-12 years. The list of Parmish’s songs include “3 Peg Sharry Mann”, “Le Chakk Main Aa Gaya”, “Kache Pakke Yaar” among others.

