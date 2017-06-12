Watch: The Weeknd’s new music video Secrets is a dreamy visual treat

A still from the newly released Secrets video by The Weeknd. A still from the newly released Secrets video by The Weeknd.

Having finished the first stage of his Legend of The Fall World Tour, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd has released the video for the Starboy track “Secrets”. The video is a visual treat, giving all kinds of 80s vibes in a likely projection of Abel’s dream world. Brace yourselves to listen to it on loop wherever you go as the video is already a hit; it has more than a million views on YouTube already.

This Pedro Martin-Calero directorial seems to have a vague storyline about Abel’s girlfriend (in the video) cheating on him with another guy in her dreams. Even though it’s hard to understand the meaning behind the intimidating visuals in the video like the girl levitating and the chase between the girl, the Weeknd and the other guy inside the Art Deco building, it looks like what Abel is dealing here is the REM cycle and the framework of dreams.

Abel’s intense look throughout the video is something that definitely stands out along with the lines “I hear the secrets that you keep when you talkin’ in your sleep” that get stuck in your head. This song has notably sampled two of the ’80s new wave classics, Tears For Fears’ “Pale Shelter” and the Romantics’ “Talking In Your Sleep” which is what distinguishes The Weeknd’s music from his other R&B peers. As noted by the Romantics guitarist Mike Skill, the “futuristic, electronica, techno” flavor of the song is unique and enjoyable.

Watch the sample for Secrets, The Romantics “Talking in Your Sleep”

Almost all the songs from the album Starboy have made it to Billboard, with the title track making it to the No. 1 position.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd