Watch: Taylor Swift’s new single Look What You Made Me Do finally decoded

Taylor Swift’s new music video, “Look What You Made Me Do” is dark and exploring new sides. Taylor Swift’s new music video, “Look What You Made Me Do” is dark and exploring new sides.

Taylor Swift’s most-awaited track, “Look What You Made Me Do” was premiered at the Video Music Awards 2017 last night and fans have been losing calm over it ever since. Well, as she says “The Old Taylor is.. dead,” it surely seems like that watching the video. In some obvious innuendos to her tiff with Kanye West and Kim Kardashians last year, this single is making all kinds of news.

Beginning with a shot of Taylor Swift’s grave which reads, “Here lies Taylor Swift’s reputation,” the video zooms to a zombiefied-Taylor trying to escape her grave. And another note-worthy appearance in the clip is snakes! Donning a blood red number, complete with snake jewellery, Taylor is the ultimate savage queen in this scene, sipping tea poured by a snake itself. The story between Taylor and snakes started after Kanye West released the infamous recorded conversation between them where Taylor approves of the lyrics used in “Famous,” which she has been making a fuss over. Angered fans have ever since been posting the snake emoji on Taylor’s timeline referring to her devious intentions.

In what looks like an apparent jibe at Katy Perry, the singer dresses up in cheetah-print jacket and a blonde wig, as she gets into a car crash, and looks very much like the Unconditionally singer.

And one thing is sure, Taylor knows how to take jokes on herself too. Taking things to a whole new level, she climbs on a pile of previous versions of herself from some iconic numbers.

The video, however, ends with a lineup of old Taylors, from the nerdy “You Belong with Me” girl to the silver-dressed one whose 2009 VMA speech was interrupted by Kanye West claiming that it should have been Beyoncé. They then go on to quote Taylor’s previous critics: “Stop making that surprised face; it’s so annoying.” “Stop acting like you’re all nice; you’re so fake.” “There she goes, playing the victim again.” And ultimately with the line, “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative,” to which the rest of them reply “Shut up.”

Well, Taylor is seriously over her past and is proving that she doesn’t care if she has a bad reputation.

