Watch Sachin Tendulkar debut song Cricket Wali Beat: Sachin gives tough competition to Sonu Nigam

It was apt that Sachin Tendulkar chose the biggest singing platform in the country, Indian Idol, to release his first album, Cricket Wali Beat. Sachin has collaborated with popular Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam for the album which came out on Sunday night. Going by this video, one can not decide for a moment who is a better singer — Sachin or Sonu? The cricketer who made his debut as a singer with this album seems to be giving some tough competition to Sonu Nigam. However, both Sonu and Sachin seem to enjoy the song and that has added magic to the album.

The first lines of the song are by Sachin and go like this, “Gend aayi, bala ghuma, mara chaka, Sachin, Sachin… nacho nacho sab cricket wali beat pe…” Speaking about the same, Sonu told IANS, “I am glad to be part of Sachin’s new innings. The song that he has sung with me is called ‘Cricket waali beat’. I was very surprised to see the way he was pitching right. That’s why I believe that when God blesses someone with genius, it spills in other faculties too.”

Sonu also spoke about Sachin’s talent as a singer. He said, “He is a very good singer. We did not use pitch corrector on his voice as he was singing in the right sur (tone) and (despite being) the shy person that he is, he got extremely comfortable the moment I kind of increased the masti (fun) quotient while we were shooting the video. It was wonderful and I am very happy that people are loving the song.”

