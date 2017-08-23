Video: Here is what Toshi and Shaarib have to say about their niece’s viral video

Here is what uncle Toshi and Shaarib have to say about their niece Haya. Here is what uncle Toshi and Shaarib have to say about their niece Haya.

Cricketers Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan had recently shared a video of a woman slapping her 3-year-old daughter for not being able to memorise numbers. It was later revealed that the child was music director duo Toshi and Shaarib Sabri’s niece. And now, the two have come out with a Facebook video justifying the act and appealing to the audience to leave the child alone.

Toshi and Shaarib released a video on the former’s Facebook page talking about the issue.

The duo said, “Hi everyone, firstly I would like to appreciate and thank Virat, Yuvraj and Shikhar and every other person that has got my niece’s video out, I would have done the same if I was in their place. We would only like to say this much that in the video that came out, it is our niece and her mother, who happens to be our sister, is trying to teach her daughter, who is very stubborn and obstinate. She has been trying to teach her the same thing since the past three-four days but she was not able to grasp it. The video was made for her father and us to show that the child has grown even more stubborn. A mother who lives with her daughter 24×7 is obviously worried about her studies and upbringing. And, lastly, we both wanted to request something from you all. We are happy that as much as we care about our little girl, the entire country also cares that much. She is very small, just three years old. Now the thing is that, when she goes to playschool or the park, people start clicking pictures and taking selfies. This is very hurtful for her. She has no idea what is happening to her. We both request you to end the matter here. All of you are her well-wishers. It is our humble request that you just pray for her well-being. Thank you.”

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain had captioned the video as, “The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful.”

