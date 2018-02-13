Spice Girls are not going on tour, says Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls had earlier met at Ginger Spice’s Hertfordshire residence, where they were accompanied by former manager Simon Fuller. The Spice Girls had earlier met at Ginger Spice’s Hertfordshire residence, where they were accompanied by former manager Simon Fuller.

Victoria Beckham has ruled out the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion tour. The fashion designer trashed the speculations that the band, which announced its reunion recently, will be playing live.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” Beckham told Vogue magazine.

Only recently, Spice Girls members — Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown and Melanie Chisholm — had met at Ginger Spice’s Hertfordshire residence, where they were accompanied by former manager Simon Fuller.

Later, in a statement, the group confirmed that they are getting back together. “There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming,” Beckham said when asked about the group plans.

“It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to

them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely,” she added.

The Spice Girls were a 1990s phenomenon with hits including “Wannabe.” They split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics. After their meeting, Spice Girls had also issued a statement saying, “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

