Triumph of the Underdog

The music of actor Rahul Bose’s directorial debut, Poorna, is hinged on hope. Which is a better way of approaching a soundtrack for the story of Malavath Poorna, a young tribal girl from Telangana, who became the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest. Composers Salim-Sulaiman, known for their commercially successful soundtrack in Chak De India, have refrained from too much frenzy and come out with something edifying and uplifting. With soft notes, it celebrates moments of homecoming.

The opening track, Kuch parbat hilaayen, is the motivational piece of the album. The duo has added an anthemic quality by creating long notes that Arijit Singh delivers with much flourish. It isn’t an extraordinary piece, but has a certain empathetic quality to it. Powerful drums are paired with guitars and folk chorus for this one. Kuch parbat hilaayen, toh baat hai, is a quintessential Bhattacharya line. It isn’t heavy in any way, but puts across the message. The song also has a Salim version, which has an acoustic side to it. The strums sound fuzzy and lovely and the composer sounds pleasant. The only problem with this composition is that it is quite forgettable.

The composers have adapted their Coke Studio @MTV piece Cheene re mora chain as Poori Qayanat. Originally sung by Rashid Khan, the piece had built up into something extremely grand then. The majestic Maalkauns is at the heart of this cross-generic masterpiece. The sitar riffs in the background, which have been traded for the electric guitar pieces, are magnificent melodies accompanying vocalist Raj Pandit, who creates a raging storm through his vocals. The drums and keys in the background complement the melody perfectly. Vishal Dadlani has been roped in for the parts Salim sang in the original piece. A great decision, considering the former’s vocals in the original are quite shaky. Unlike so many contemporary scores, this explores the whole range of musical possibilities.

Babul mora by Singh is another high point of the album. A play on the famed KL Saigal ditty, the piece that immortalised a father’s pain on separation from his daughter has Salim-Sulaiman take minimal elements from the original in Bhairavi.

Bhattacharya writes the extensions to the first line — Din ka chola peechhe chhoda, raat ki chadar odh chali – and makes his presence felt the most. Singh takes the pitch high up initially. He lets his voice crack initially, showcasing the power his lungs can put into a melody. We are glad that the composers haven’t autotuned him. The cracks take us into that father’s mind, whose 13-year-old aiming to conquer the world’s highest mountain peak. He sings alaaps all around and continues as if in a reverie, reaching the summit many times.

Overall, this is a lovely album from the composer-duo and sees them break new ground. We, however, will have to wait and see how Bose has utilised most of these pieces in the film and if they can manage to rub off some of their enthusiasm in context of the film.

