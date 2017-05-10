Trance pioneer Robert Miles dead, he was 47

Robert Miles passed away at the age of 47. Robert Miles passed away at the age of 47.

Italian DJ and trance pioneer Robert Miles has died in Ibiza, according to reports. He was the most famous for his 90s hit single, Children, which ended up selling more than 5 million copies and spent thirteen consecutive weeks at the Euro Top 100 chart number 1 spot. Miles’ death is said to be due to a previous condition; he was 47. Confirmation of Miles’ death from his representative is yet to come. The influential musician was born Roberto Concina. DJ Mag Italia quoted producer Joe T Vannelli as writing on Facebook, “The tragic news of the death of a very talented artist of our time, makes me incredulous and upset. With him also it is a part of my life as an artist manufacturer. I will miss the fights, brawls, criticism, judgments but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies unparalleled.”

Check Robert Miles’ song:

Miles’ best works including Children, Fable and Freedom helped shape the emerging aesthetic of trance music. In fact, Children was written as a calm track to end his set as Italy was facing a number of deaths due to people driving under the influence after attending a rave. Between 1990 and 1996, almost 2000 people died after a night of dance, liquor and drug use. Children was Miles’ way of settling them down with a relaxed track as the end of a night of partying. The song went on to achieve a cult status worldwide. The number sold 350,000 copies throughout Europe within two weeks of its release.

