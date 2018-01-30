The third edition of Udaipur World Music Fest promises to be a treat

Members of Bipul Chettri and the Travelling Band Members of Bipul Chettri and the Travelling Band

An array of versatile musicians will gather in Udaipur for the World Music Festival to be held from February 9 to 11.

The line-up promises to be an enthralling one. From Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy to Txarango, a Catalan fusion band, performing at the fest, the event promises to provide the audience with a bouquet of culturally-diverse music on a platter.

An Indian band the visitors would be eagerly looking forward to will be the Bipul Chettri & The Travelling Band. With their soulful folk/rock music, that has a rich aroma of the hills, the band has taken over not only the Nepali-speaking community across the globe but every music follower who wants to feel a connection to their roots.

“Our musical sound takes inspiration from the folk melodies of the Himalayas which we try and present in a contemporary setting. Most of the compositions are mostly reminiscent of tunes and melodies long-forgotten in the space of time which we try to recreate in a folk/folk-rock concept. We intend to bring this sound of the Himalayan mountains to the deserts of Rajasthan and can’t wait to perform there,” says Bipul Chettri, the lead singer of the band.

Around 150 artists from over 16 countries including France, USA, Nepal, Spain, Italy, Thailand and India will be performing at multiple venues across the city of Udaipur. The organisers Seher are expecting a huge footfall at the ticket-free festival.

“We have heard so much about the Udaipur World Music Festival from our musician friends who have performed here in the earlier editions and we are super glad and honoured that SEHER has chosen us to be a part of this year’s event that brings the best of musicians from all corners of the world,” added Chettri.

