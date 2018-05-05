The Remix winner Rashmeet Kaur: Bonding with Su Real helped us win the show

Rashmeet and Su Real apart from winning the title also took home a prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Rashmeet and Su Real apart from winning the title also took home a prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

The Remix on Amazon Prime definitely hit the right chords with its exhilarating performances and music. Judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya, the show saw Rashmeet Kaur and Su Real becoming champions after a 10 episode long journey. The singer-producer duo beat Sreerama Chandra-Candice Redding and Thomson Andrews-NSG in the finale. After her win, Rashmeet sat down for an exclusive tete-a-tete with indianexpress.com, sharing more about her journey with The Remix.

When asked if she had any idea she will win the show, the “Heer” singer shared, “Not at all. Yes, when one takes up any competition, they want to win but I had no idea, I would manage to. Everyone was so talented and each week came with a different challenge. It was one great experience overall.”

Through the journey, we also got to see Rashmeet’s versatility – be it raping, beat boxing or playing various instruments. As we mention that it could have been a reason for her win, the pretty singer smiled to say, “Yes, it can be but more than that I think the way me and Su Real bonded really helped. He would give me freedom to experiment and with such great chemistry, we managed to rock our performances.”

As the conversation steered towards how singers remain an unknown face in the industry, Rashmeet added, “It was one of the primary reasons why I took up the show. We were not just standing on the stage and singing but performing. It helps in showing your artistic and performing skills, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Such kind of shows are really a great effort and I think only Amazon Prime could have managed to pull it off at such a grand scale. There was no drama but only sheer music and talent and that’s why I say, it was my kind of show.”

The singer is also relishing the love that she is receiving on social media from her fans. Talking about her future projects, she said, “Since I write my own songs, I am currently working on one. Also, I keep traveling for my shows and completely enjoying the phase. As for playback, I am open to good projects definitely.”

Lastly, we asked her to choose her favourite performance in the show. Rashmeet, after a deep thought, said, “It has to be “Sasural Genda Phool”. The song was even used in the trailer of the show and I loved performing it.”

