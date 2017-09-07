The Chainsmokers Mumbai concert LIVE updates

Here are all the live updates from The Chainsmokers Mumbai Concert! Here are all the live updates from The Chainsmokers Mumbai Concert!

The Chainsmokers, one of the most-sought after DJs on the planet as of now, is performing in Mumbai today. Consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, The Chainsmokers have a number of hits in their kitty – #Selfie, Closer and Don’t Let Me… Down to name a few. Their latest album Memories.. Do Not Open has also managed to lure fans and is being played on loop at various EDM parties. They are performing live in the Road to Ultra India concert sharing the stage with artistes like Slushii, Getter, Rezz, Sam Feldt and Lost Kings.

Scroll down for live updates:

8:56 pm: While Andrew Taggart is wearing a T-shirt and jeans, styled with a cap, Alex Pall is seen in a ganji.

8:45 pm: Both Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall are wearing ensembles designed by Neeta Lulla.

The Chainsmokers’ number one single Closer topped the Billboard charts for a number of weeks after its release. And even now, Closer is among the first songs to be played at every discotheque in town, be it the original version, or its different covers. The Chainsmokers duo is often referred to as the Nickleback of EDM. Nickleback, for the uninitiated, is a Canadian Rock band famous for makings tracks out of the simple trending topics of the day. Just like The Chainsmokers’ Selfie!