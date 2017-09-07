Only in Express

The Chainsmokers Mumbai concert LIVE updates

Yes, one of the biggest DJs on the planet are performing live in Mumbai on September 7 and here you can find all the live updates from the show. From "Closer" to "Don't Let Me.. Down", are you ready to groove to the tunes of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall at the Road to Ultra India concert.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: September 7, 2017 8:59 pm
chainsmokers, chainsmokers concert, chainsmokers mumbai concert, chainsmokers mumbai concert updates, chainsmokers india tour, chainsmokers mumbai tour, chainsmokers Ultra india concert, chainsmokers mumbai Here are all the live updates from The Chainsmokers Mumbai Concert!
Top News

The Chainsmokers, one of the most-sought after DJs on the planet as of now, is performing in Mumbai today. Consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, The Chainsmokers have a number of hits in their kitty – #Selfie, Closer and Don’t Let Me… Down to name a few. Their latest album Memories.. Do Not Open has also managed to lure fans and is being played on loop at various EDM parties. They are performing live in the Road to Ultra India concert sharing the stage with artistes like Slushii, Getter, Rezz, Sam Feldt and Lost Kings.

Scroll down for live updates:

8:56 pm: While Andrew Taggart is wearing a T-shirt and jeans, styled with a cap, Alex Pall is seen in a ganji.

8:45 pm: Both Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall are wearing ensembles designed by Neeta Lulla.

The Chainsmokers’ number one single Closer topped the Billboard charts for a number of weeks after its release. And even now, Closer is among the first songs to be played at every discotheque in town, be it the original version, or its different covers. The Chainsmokers duo is often referred to as the Nickleback of EDM. Nickleback, for the uninitiated, is a Canadian Rock band famous for makings tracks out of the simple trending topics of the day. Just like The Chainsmokers’ Selfie!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 07: Latest News