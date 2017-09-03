Taylor Swift teases fans with new peppy song “Ready For It” teaser at ESPN college game

Taylow Swift introduces a peppy number, “Ready For It” at ESPN football game. Taylow Swift introduces a peppy number, “Ready For It” at ESPN football game.

Taylor Swift fans were in for a special treat because she released a 1-minute teaser of her upcoming song “Ready For It” from Reputation, during the lead-in to ESPN’s Florida State vs. Alabama college football game. While Reputation has a November 10 release, there is no confirmation on when this track might reach the audience. But going by the small clip from ESPN, we are sure even this one is going to rage a storm as big as Taylor’s previous revenge themed song, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

This song is a peppy and energetic number in stark contrast to LWYMMD and is sure to strike a far more upbeat tone among fans. Her followers are busy wondering if this track is a dig at her rival singer Katy Perry, whose recent track “Swish Swish” was basketball themed. Considering that Taylor is in extreme revenge mood this season, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the video of the song has some obvious jibes at Katy.

Taylor’s latest “Look What You Made Me Do” was also featured in a preview for ABC’s fall season shows. Commanding 43.2 million views within 24 hours of its release, the “Look What You Made Me Do” video directed by Joseph Kahn, became a record-breaker surpassing various records.

Even the animated lyric video had a staggering 19 million views on YouTube, zooming past Coldplay’s “Something Just Like This” first-day views. Reputation is Swift’s sixth album after 1989, which featured the hit track “Blank Space” and is also her first since 2014.

