Taylor Swift’s new single just dropped, and the dark number is already on loop

Taylor Swift’s new song “Look What You Made Me Do” is the first single from her upcoming album, Reputation. Taylor Swift’s new song “Look What You Made Me Do” is the first single from her upcoming album, Reputation.

Taylor Swift’s first single from her upcoming album Reputation titled “Look What You Made Me Do” is here and it is sure to become a crowd favourite in no time. The song is dark and Taylor has emulated a sensuous tone, which adds a great depth to the number. The lyrics of the song also hints at changes to Taylor Swift’s personality.

Her lines, “I got a list of names and yours is in Red, underlined,” takes one back to Deathnote (if you are a fan that is). What must be said though is that this song is something new.

The music expresses the change in an individual after a betrayal. In this sense, the song is a signature Taylor Swift number. Most of her songs are driven by the epitome of one emotion and in this one, it is betrayal. So much so, that one of the lines in the song goes, “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now / Why? Oh, cuz she’s dead!”

Taylor took to her Twitter account to release the song and since then it has gone viral. Talks of Swift sounding like Fergie in “My Humps”, especially when she sings the lines “Look What You Made Me Do” to reminding people of her earlier song, “Blank Space,” which we must note was on a much lighter note is currently doing the rounds on the Internet.

Looks like Taylor is ready to rule with her long list of names because this one is going to be on repeat mode for quite some time!

Her album Reputation is slated to release on November 10.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd