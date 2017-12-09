Top trending music videos of 2017: Tamma Tamma Again, Baarish, Galti Se Mistake make it to the list

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi who reworked most of the older melodies remained at the top of the game in 2017. Music composer Tanishk Bagchi who reworked most of the older melodies remained at the top of the game in 2017.

Music has always been one of the best mood elevators and the music composers and singers try their best throughout the year to present to their listeners such songs which stay with them forever. The year 2017 witnessed lesser original music being created in Bollywood and a lot of it was rehashed to give the older classics or hit Punjabi soundtracks a sense of freshness to suit the mood of the youth. The one who stayed at the top of the game was music composer Tanishk Bagchi who reworked most of the older melodies.

The composer who debuted in Bollywood with Tanu Weds Manu Returns song, “Banno” has hit soundtracks like Badri Ki Dulhania, Tamma Tamma Again, Tu Cheez Badi and many others to his credits. Recently, the video-sharing website YouTube released its list of Top Trending Music Videos of 2017 (India). Tanishk ruled the list with his four compositions which were redux versions except for the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Here is a list of all the music videos which made it to the YouTube’s list of Top Trending Music Videos of 2017 (India).

1. Badrinath Ki Dulhania title track

Whenever the title track of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer played, everyone was forced to wear their dancing shoes. The song crooned by Neha Kakkar, Dev Negi, Monali Thakur and Ikka and composed by Tanishk Bagchi got more than 370 million views on YouTube.

2. Tamma Tamma Again, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan teleported the audience to the 90s as they danced on the rehashed version of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt’s “Tamma Tamma Loge” from 1990’s film Thanedar. The voices of Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal were retained in the song but Badshah’s rap added zing to this Tanishk Bagchi composed song. The song crossed 215 million views on YouTube.

3. High Rated Gabru, Guru Randhawa

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, known for chartbuster,”Tenu Suit Suit Karda”, gave the audience another foot tapping Punjabi number with “High Rated Gabru”. The song crossed 100 million views in just two months of its release and now stands at more than 186 million views on YouTube.

4. Ding Dang, Munna Michael

The song featuring Tiger Shroff and Niddhi Aggerwal had Tiger flaunting his chiselled six-pack abs. Niddhi tried her best to match up to the charisma of Tiger in the song. Though the movie, Munna Michael featuring the song didn’t fare well on the box-office, the song composed by Javed and Mohsin got more than 200 million views on YouTube.

5. Mere Rashke Qamar, Baadshaho

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi retained the true essence of the song originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song registered more than 135 million views on YouTube. The Sufi romantic number had everything it takes a song to make it to the playlist of all the die-hard romantics. The soothing lyrics, the tunes of harmonium and mandolin and the soulful voice of late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and his nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, all the elements added to the beauty of the mushy romance between Ileana and Ajay who look immensely comfortable onscreen.

6. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” from the album Divide released in January and managed to become one the most streamed songs on YouTube in 2017. It has got almost 3 billion views until now.

7. Despacito, Luis Fonsi

The frenzy around Luis Fonsi’s Despacito featuring Daddy Yankee didn’t die down easily. The Latin pop song made people around the world shake a leg and also became a craze in India. The video of the song was so cool that people played it on a loop.

8. Galti Se Mistake, Jagga Jasoos

The song sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam had Ranbir Kapoor as a schoolboy who exudes a charm and is goofy. The fun song brought out the innocence of not only Ranbir but also of everyone who listened and watched the song on a loop. “Galti Se Mistake” from Anurag Basu’s directorial Jagga Jasoos has more than 145 million views on YouTube.

9. Cheez Badi, Machine

Tanishk Bagchi yet again recreated an old hit, “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast” which featured Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Though the song didn’t receive a positive response initially but gradually its music grew on people and it found a place in the list of top trending songs on YouTube.

10. Baarish, Half Girlfriend

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, “Baarish” captured the essence of first love. The song featuring the lead pair of Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has been sung by Ash King, who in the past has given hit numbers like “Te Amo” (Dum Maaro Dum) and “I Love You” (Bodyguard). Soon after its release, the song became a favourite of many and got more than 170 million views.

