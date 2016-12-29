Surround Sound

From Beyonce’s masterpiece Lemonade, which made a powerful political statement to Leonard Cohen’s last album You Want It Darker on death — 2016 was the year of some stellar albums. From Beyonce’s masterpiece Lemonade, which made a powerful political statement to Leonard Cohen’s last album You Want It Darker on death — 2016 was the year of some stellar albums.

Mumbai got Coldplayed

The rumours did the rounds for months before it was officially confirmed — Coldplay was indeed coming to India in November to play a concert. Even then, other rumours — that Bollywood celebrities were going to hijack the concert, that Coldplay would only perform for 15 minutes — threatened to dampen the mood. But when the day came, it was one of the most glorious that Mumbai’s music lovers had known in a long while. Not only did Coldplay come on and perform a full 90-plus minute set, they also gave the Global Citizens India Festival some of its highest emotional moments, such as when frontman Chris Martin sang Vande mataram along with AR Rahman, or when the crowd sang Fix you, along with the band on stage, or when Martin said, “You have waited for us to come and perform in India for 16 years. You’ve been patient and beautiful.” Since it began that afternoon, the festival had been building up to the crescendo manifested in Coldplay’s finale; there was the rousing performance by Rahman earlier, followed by some truly great and energetic performances by British band The Vamps and hip-hop superstar Jay Z, who seemed as moved by the crowd’s excitement as the crowd was by his virtuoso rendition of hits such as Empire state of mind and Holy grail. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi tapped into the mood of the evening when, via video, he quoted Bob Dylan’s The times they are a-changin’.

Hot in Here

Boiler Room, the international underground music streaming platform, finally arrived in India in December. Brought to the country by online music portal Wild City, the debut Boiler Room gig happened in Mumbai. British techno giant, Actress performed at the packed venue. The video of the gig, supported by local talents Sandunes, Oceantied and _RHL, is now available on YouTube.

Boys on the Side

Kolkata-based dream-pop duo, Parekh & Singh released their song I love you baby, I love you doll with a stunning Wes Anderson-inspired video. The catchy tune, their candy-coloured suits, picturesque locales and vintage sets caught the eye of the master filmmaker himself, who commented on the video.

Music for a Cause

It was one of those rare occasions when sitar player Anoushka Shankar’s concerts in the country weren’t accompanied by a tabla player. In Anoushka’s case, it’s mostly Tanmoy Bose, a musician whose baaj had accompanied her father Pt Ravi Shankar’s for many years. But for her 2016 tour, for which Shankar mostly played music from her recently nominated Grammy album, Land of Gold, she let go of the bound rhythmic structures of a tabla and decided to find solace in the sound of hang drums played by Manu Delago. The album also had her embrace electronic music again and create a different soundscape inspired by the refugee crisis, which Shankar called a “cry for justice”. This series of concerts by her was a little more dramatic than the others — the lights flashed and other pre-recorded sounds made regular appearances and sometimes played on loop as Shankar created her music over them. The only possible explanation of this is the existence of her husband and film director Joe Wright as producer on the album. An interesting addition here was that of a BBC news report that found its way into the otherwise minimalist piece Dissolving boundaries and German-Turkish singer Alev Lenz’s haunting voice in the title track. A sold-out concert, it left the audiences asking for more.

Song for the Soul

In October, when the nip in the air was just settling in, Gaanasaraswati Kishori Amonkar visited the Capital for “Music in the Park”. The audience that made it to Delhi’s Nehru Park that day got a rare peek into the genius of Amonkar, the epitome of one of the finest female voices in the country. When she began to delineate raag Bageshri, her decades in music came to the fore, amplified by her throaty alaaps. But this wasn’t before Amonkar’s famous temper found its way into the concert right in the beginning, as she screamed at those handling the sound for not providing her with optimum everything. But when she began to sing, soon enough she dragged you within the greatness her music and years of training offer, to become one of the more important concerts of the year. This wasn’t music for momentary pleasure. It stayed.

Record Time

From Beyonce’s masterpiece Lemonade, which made a powerful political statement to Leonard Cohen’s last album You Want It Darker on death — 2016 was the year of some stellar albums. Music giants Radiohead and Rolling Stones too released a record each, titled A Moon Shaped Pool and Blue & Lonesome, respectively. The iconic David Bowie left behind some more of his magic as he released his boldest work, Blackstar, two days before he passed away in January.

Exchanging Notes

Ustad Shahid Parvez, one of the finest sitar players in the country at present, matched his sitar with the vocals of the brilliant Ustad Rashid Khan in a unique jugalbandi. It was one of those rare concerts that had the aisles spilling with people. Sitar and vocal jugalbandi is not common because even for the practitioners of gayaki ang in sitar, which Parvez is a master of, replicating the notes of the human voice on the sitar is a challenging task. But Parvez’s attempts were commendable, if not extraordinary, and made this highly technical, yet a fantastic sounding evening, one of the more talked about concerts of the year.

