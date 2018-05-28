Sunidhi Chauhan shares first photo of her son in an adorable post

Sunidhi Chauhan got married to Hitesh Sonik in 2012. The “Beedi Jalaile” singer delivered a baby boy on January 1 this year. Sunidhi Chauhan got married to Hitesh Sonik in 2012. The “Beedi Jalaile” singer delivered a baby boy on January 1 this year.

Ace singer Sunidhi Chauhan shared the first click of her son on Sunday. She introduced her firstborn to the world with an Instagram post. The caption of the click read, “Ready for my first gig as a Mom!” In the picture, we see Sunidhi holding her five-month-old son as he looks straight into the camera.

Sunidhi’s adorable click with her son has left her fans and followers excited. Several celebs also posted their happy comments and messages on the photo. “Aww! This is so cute and so cool. Teg and momma, full on swag!!” commented Shreya Ghoshal, while Neeti Mohan wrote: “Mommy is ready and so is the little baby. Love!” Others including Akriti Kakar, Harshdeep Kaur and Salim Merchant have commented on the click.

See Sunidhi Chauhan’s son first photo:

The singing diva had continued to work even during her pregnancy and even shot a commercial video for Amazon Prime show The Remix with her baby bump. Along with Sunidhi, music composer Amit Trivedi and DJ Nucleya were judging the 10-episode series. The “Beedi Jalaile” singer delivered a baby boy on January 1. Talking about the same, in an earlier interview, she had said, “I think these guys (Amit and Nucleya) made it really easy for me. The entire pre-delivery time, it just flew away on sets with these two. We were having super fun and my baby was also listening to some amazing music inside.”

Sunidhi Chauhan got married to Hitesh Sonik in 2012. Earlier, Sunidhi’s father confirmed the news of her pregnancy to indianexpress.com and expressed his excitement on the arrival of the little one. He said, “Its a new chapter in Sunidhi’s life and we all are very happy and equally excited. Sunidhi has always been a hardworking child and has made us all proud with her work. But now that we will soon be grandparents I just can’t contain my happiness. She is finishing her prior commitments but as a family, we have taken a decision to not let her do outstation shows as her health is of utmost priority to us.”

After her first marriage to choreographer Bobby Khan failed at the very young age of 18, Sunidhi tied the knot with music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012, after dating him for two years.

The powerful and versatile singer, known for crooning romantic and item songs, has hits like “Ruki Ruki Si”, “Sheila Ki Jawani”, “Desi Girl”, Ainveyi Ainveyi”, “Kamli”, “Bin Tere”, among many more in her kitty.

