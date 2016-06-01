Stevie Wonder praises Beyonce for Lemonade

Music legend Stevie Wonder has heaped praise on Beyonce for her musical growth, calling her latest album Lemonade an art piece.
The 66-year-old has known Beyonce for years, but believes her acclaimed new record is in a class of its own, reported Contactmusic.
“I’ve seen Beyonce from the very beginning of her career when she was with the group (Destiny’s Child), then her as a single artist and I listened to the music mature. Now we have Lemonade, which is to me a great art piece” he said.
Wonder did have one suggestion for the superstar – making her art more accessible for disabled people.
“If I were to say anything to her, I’d say, ‘Look why don’t you get the words written in braille so that every single person can read the words?” the 25-time Grammy winner suggested.
