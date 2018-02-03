Spice Girls reunite, to ‘explore some incredible new opportunities’

Spice Girls split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics. Spice Girls split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.

All five former members of the Spice Girls met up before announcing the plan to reunite the girl-power group. Photos posted by several group members on social media showed Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown and Geri “Ginger Spice” Horner. The photo was captioned by Geri Halliwell, “Lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well ❤ @victoriabeckham @emmaleebunton @officialmelb @melaniecmusic”. Victoria captioned the same photo, “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower”

They had been seen earlier Friday arriving at Horner’s home north of London, along with former manager Simon Fuller. The Sun newspaper reported the quintet is considering several projects, including a TV talent show, though not a live tour. The Spice Girls were a 1990s phenomenon, with hits including “Wannabe.” They split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics. Now the group’s highest-profile member is Beckham, a fashion designer married to former soccer star David Beckham.

Spice Girls later issued a statement, which said, “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

