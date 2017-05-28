Southern Rock pioneer Gregg Allman dies at 69

Gregg Allaman was a pioneer of Southern rock music. Gregg Allaman was a pioneer of Southern rock music.

Gregg Allman, the organist and lead singer for the band, the Allman Brothers Band, has passed away. It was the Allaman Brothers Band which helmed the genre of southern rock. The musician was 69 years old.

Allman died on Saturday due to complications from liver cancer, his longtime manager, Michael Lehman, told variety.com.

Allman’s death was announced in a statement posted on his website on Saturday which said that Allman has “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia”, having “struggled with many health issues over the past several years”.

“During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

On April 24, reports had surfaced online that Allman was in hospice. However, Lehman denied it.

Allman suffered a number of ailments in the past few years, including an irregular heartbeat, a respiratory infection, a hernia and a liver transplant. He cancelled many scheduled tour dates in last few months for health reasons.

Lehman said that Allman’s liver cancer recurred around five years ago, but the singer chose to keep the news private.

He co-founded with his late brother Duane The Allman Brothers Band, and as a solo artiste, Allman was one of the leading lights of Southern rock.

Allman’s last concert took place on October 29, 2016, in Atlanta.

Married and divorced six times, Allman is survived by three sons and two daughters, all by different mothers.

He will be buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, Georgia, next to Duane and former Allmans bassist Berry Oakley, Lehman said.

