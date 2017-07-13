Sonu Nigam pledges Rs 5 lakh to bus driver Sheikh Saleem who drove the pilgrims to safety during militant firing

Sonu Nigam believes in the act of humanity and he has been actively involved in many more social work related activities. Sonu Nigam believes in the act of humanity and he has been actively involved in many more social work related activities.

Wounds of the Amarnath terror attacks are still fresh. But there are human stories that have been highlighted during the course of rescue. Bus driver Sheikh Saleem Gafoor became a national hero after he saved the pilgrims. Saleem carefully steered the packed bus despite his tire being shot and engine seizing up to save lives of the pilgrims. The attack on the bus with 56 passengers aboard left seven dead and over 30 injured. But had it not been for Saleem’s presence of mind, the casualties would’ve been much more. Singer Sonu Nigam who recently made headlines for his controversial take on the Aazan, lauded this driver’s act of courage in Mumbai today. Sonu has pledged Rs 5 lakh to the driver as a kind gesture.

A close friend of Sonu Nigam indianexpress.com, “Mr Nigam was really moved by the driver’s courage and his presence of mind. He made sure that the driver was tracked down and ensured that the money reached him safely. It’s an inspiring gesture by Sonu ji, as he made sure that such unsung heroes are awarded.”

When we contacted the singer, he told us how such kind gestures are of utmost importance. He said, “Such people are always given a bravery award or medal for their actions by the government. But they should be financially rewarded for their goodness and amazing presence of mind. Sometimes, it makes a lot of difference in doing what you want to do and what needs to be done in situations like this.”

Sonu Nigam believes in the act of humanity and he has been actively involved in many more social work related activities. He also maintained that while this is a small gesture on his side, Saleem should garner more appreciation for his quick thinking and unbiased help.

