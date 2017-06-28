Sonu Nigam lends his voice for a patriotic song for ITBP force

Sonu Nigam’s song was unveiled by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi in New Delhi. Sonu Nigam’s song was unveiled by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi in New Delhi.

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has sung a patriotic song for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). The 2.17-minute-long Hindi song, ‘Hum sarhad ke senani, hum sachhey hindustani…’, was unveiled by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as he visited the forces’ headquarters here. A senior official said the song was written some years back but it has now been released in a “modified” format.

He said Nigam was approached by the 90,000 personnel-strong paramilitary force to lend his voice, which he happily did without charging any fee. A team of senior officers met the singer in Mumbai recently to record the song. It has an inspirational tune with military beats in the background, depicting the work style and duties that the men and the women of the force, who proudly call themselves as ‘Himveers’, render along the China border and other internal security theatres of the country.

The video of the song that features ITBP border posts, its personnel and their modern equipment, will be played at every ceremonial and official event of the paramilitary force from now on, the official said. The force, that works under the command of the Union home ministry, is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-km-long Sino-Indian frontier and its border posts are located at altitudes ranging from 9,000-feet to 18,700-feet.

It was raised in 1962, in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression. Sonu Nigam also lent his voice for a song in the Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha named “Hans Mat Pagli”. The song is also sung by Shreya Ghoshal and is composed by Vickey Prasad and it adds life to the cliched street side romance that we have seen in many other movies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App