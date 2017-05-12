Sona Mohapatra throws shade at Justin Bieber India concert, ‘lip syncer’ Sonakshi Sinha

It was speculated that Sonakshi Sinha might join Justin Bieber on stage during his maiden tour in India. It was speculated that Sonakshi Sinha might join Justin Bieber on stage during his maiden tour in India.

Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour in Mumbai got flak from many celebrities including Sonali Bendre and Bipasha Basu. The actors cited Justin Bieber concert as ‘waste of time’. Now, Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra has taken a dig at Justin Bieber. But she didn’t forget to mention Sonakshi Sinha also. Sona shared a snapshot of bad comments from fans on social media on Justin’s performance and wrote on Instagram, ” Maybe I was wrong after all. This would’ve been the absolutely perfect ‘performance’ stage for the ‘actor’ lip-syncers? My bad. Sorry, Sonakshi. The organisers who approached you knew better #wannabe #generation #fake #heroes #CheatingIsOK #Not #GiveMeSomeRealMUSIC.”

Music composer Armaan Malik tried to pacify Sona and replied on Twitter, “It’s okay baba chill now.. nahi toh this controversy will again mess with my notifications esp when I’m on my vacation.”

It’s okay baba chill now.. nahi toh this controversy will again mess with my notifications esp when I’m on my vacation 😎❤ #LifeIsABlessing http://t.co/p396OcpJMl — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 11, 2017

The whole controversy started when Kailash Kher and Armaan Malik expressed their dismay over Bollywood singers’ participation in international concerts. It was speculated that Sonakshi might join Justin on stage during his maiden tour in India. Armaan Malik wrote on Twitter, “Agree with @Kailashkher sir! Actors are actors & singers are singers. Leave the stage & mic to us, that’s our playground, not yours.” Sonakshi replied to Armaan’s tweet and wrote, “And this is definitely not the same tune you were singing when you wanted me to sing for you.” Sona also joined Kailash and Armaan in criticising Sonakshi’s participation in the concert. However, Sonakshi eventually clarified that she will not be a part of concert saying, “Firstly, I am not performing at the Bieber concert. It was speculated because I was approached and carried forward by publications and portals even after I stated in various interviews that it is not happening.” Sonakshi also blocked Sona on her Twitter account.

Now, after Sona’s Instagram message, Sonakshi has also shared a message on Twitter. She shared a picture on Twitter which reads, “Arguing with a fool is the easiest way to become one. Hence… block button zindabad.” We are wondering if this Sonakshi’s tweet for Sona Mohapatra?

