Sona Mohapatra opens up about threats from Madariya Sufi Foundation

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday posted a series of tweets addressed to Mumbai Police. In the tweets, the singer informed the police about the threats she has been receiving from Madariya Sufi Foundation for her latest single “Tori Surat”. The track is a part of Sona’s latest project called Lal Pari Mastani. The Sufi love song was penned by Ameer Khusrau for his beloved Nizammudin Auliya.

The first tweet which was posted on the “Ambarsariya” singer’s official Twitter handle read, “Dear @MumbaiPolice I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar,will flare communal tensions.I need to know whom to write in my response to at ur end.” Divulging more details about the notice she has received from the organisation, she continued in another tweet, “The Sufi Madariya foundation has also called me a ‘regular offender’ & says that they find another five-year-old Video of me singing a Sufiana Kalam – Piya Se Naina on coke studio insulting Islam because I’m ‘dressed exposing my body’ & playing westernised music. @MumbaiPolice.”

She further wrote, “The Madariya foundation along with the agreement of the Nizamuddin Dargah have an issue with the description of my Tori Surat music video, “earthy incarnations of the feminine Divine” & with “a sleeveless dress and body exposing dancers”. Basically with everything woman & free. Dear @MumbaiPolice the Madariya Sufi foundation claims to work for Sufism,peace & universal brotherhood in their threatening notice to me. I ask you & #India ,what about the ‘sisterhood’?Why is it that in this day & age the women expected to cover up, not sing or dance in public.”

Later the singer who has songs like “Naina”, “Bedardi Raja”, “Jiya Lage Na” and others to her credit raised two questions in a Facebook post. She wrote, “I want to ask the Madariya Sufi Foundation, Chistiya Sufi Brotherhood & custodians at Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah Sharif these very simple but critical questions: 1) Are men & women equal in your eyes? 2) Why are women not allowed to sing inside your Dargahs like the men?”

The Mumbai Police has reacted to Sona’s complaint. “Headed to the police station in my neighbourhood to sort out this matter. Thank you @MumbaiPolice for calling me & giving direction. 🤘🏾🔴,” tweeted Sona.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Sona narrated the story behind her new project Lal Pari Mastani. She said, “I am a travel addict and it was in Delhi, I was living in a guest house. There were these travellers from around the world. So, there was this French woman from Afghanistan who spoke about the area between Afghanistan and Pakistan border, which is a birthplace of Sufiana music. However, once the Taliban had come in and they were wiping out music, making women stay at home covered in burqas. Then she mentioned a woman who wore all red, was a complete rebel and used to sing in Dargah. She did not care about anyone. The picture was imprinted in my brain that there is a sea of black and here’s a force of nature who is standing up against everything, singing, dancing and saying music is not haraam. This episode is from some 15 years ago and since then, I have been carrying the image in my heart and mind. That is how Lal Pari Mastani happened.”

Under Lal Pari Mastani project, the singer will be launching a song and a video every month until the end of the year.

