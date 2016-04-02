Snoop Dogg wants to date Brandi Glanville?

Snoop Dogg is keen on dating “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Brandi Glanville while she is still legally wed to estranged wife Shante. (Source: Reuters) Snoop Dogg is keen on dating “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Brandi Glanville while she is still legally wed to estranged wife Shante. (Source: Reuters)

Rapper Snoop Dogg is reportedly keen to date “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville but she won’t embark on a romance while he is still legally wed to estranged wife Shante.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker hit it off with the 43-year-old reality star when they appeared on Khloe Kardashian’s show, “Kocktails With Khloe”, in January and the pair have been “talking” ever since, reported New York Post.

However, sources said Brandi, whose marriage to Eddie Cibrian broke down when he had an affair with now-wife LeAnn Rimes, won’t date the 44-year-old rapper at the moment because he is still legally wed to estranged wife Shante Broadus.

