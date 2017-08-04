Singer Yash Wadali booked for molesting 39-year-old woman

A 39-year-old woman lodged a molestation case against singer Yash Wadali. A 39-year-old woman lodged a molestation case against singer Yash Wadali.

A 39-year-old woman lodged a molestation case against singer Yash Wadali at Bangurnagar police station in suburban Goregaon, a senior official said. The Bangur Nagar police in Goregaon registered a case of molestation Wednesday against the singer. An officer said they were verifying the complaint following which the next course of action would be decided.

The alleged incident took place at around 5 pm at the residence of the complainant’s friend in Goregaon, where the singer and few other friends were also present at a party. Singer Yash Wadali allegedly held the girl by the collar, manhandled her and abused her after they had an argument. The woman then lodged a police complaint.

“The complainant was at her friend’s residence, where a quarrel broke out between Yash Wadali and her over the issue of singing a song. Later, Vadali held her collar with an intent to outrage her modesty and also abused the woman,” senior police inspector Santosh Bhandare said.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, police have registered a case against the singer under sections 354 (punishment for sexual harassment) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC, he said. No arrest has been made so far and further investigation is on. Senior inspector S Bhandare said, “No arrest has been made. Depending on what we find out, we will decide the next course of action.”

The singer will now be produced at the Dindoshi sessions court at 11 a.m. on Friday. The incident allegedly took place at a flat in Goregaon West. Wadali has, however, said he did not even know the woman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd