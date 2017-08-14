Singer Sunidhi Chauhan is five months pregnant. Here are exclusive details about how she is preparing for motherhood

Sunidhi Chauhan is five months pregnant. She hasn’t announced it to many except her family and close friends. Sunidhi Chauhan is five months pregnant. She hasn’t announced it to many except her family and close friends.

Wondering where is the ever so bubbly and versatile singer Sunidhi Chauhan? Well, we have the answer to that, Sunidhi who is celebrating her 34th birthday today has a great news for all her fans. A well placed source has told indianexpress.com that the “Sheila Ki Jawani” singer is pregnant. Sunidhi, whose last track “Bakheda” from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was liked by many, is five months pregnant.

A source close to the “Crazy Kiya Re” singer told us, “Yes, Sunidhi is five months pregnant. She hasn’t announced it to many except her family and close friends. In fact, she has minimalised her outings as to avoid any paparazzi spotting her with her baby bump. She is very excited and like any soon to be mommy, is busy preparing for the baby’s arrival and decorating her house.”

When contacted, Sunidhi’s father confirmed the news. He said, “Its a new chapter in Sunidhi’s life and we all are very happy and equally excited. Sunidhi has always been a hardworking child and has made us all proud with her work. But now that we will soon be grand parents I just can’t contain my happiness. She is finishing her prior commitments but as a family we have taken a decision to not let her do outstation shows as her health is of utmost priority to us.”

With a two decade long career in the industry, Sunidhi has always been at the top of her game with chartbuster tracks in her kitty. Sunidhi, who has been juggling between her playback singing career and judging reality shows on TV, has been always a busy bee.

After her first marriage to choreographer Bobby Khan failed at the very young age of 18, Sunidhi tied the knot with music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012, after dating him for two years.

The couple has occasionally been spotted at award functions. We wish Sunidhi a very happy birthday and heartiest congratulations and fun with all the exciting baby experiences.

