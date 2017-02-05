Singer Selena Gomez teased fans with a sneak peak of her upcoming single. Watch video

Singer Selena Gomez released a sneak peak of her upcoming single on Instagram stories. Singer Selena Gomez released a sneak peak of her upcoming single on Instagram stories.

Popstar Selena Gomez took to Instagram to post black and white clips in which she is seen singing her new song. The 10-second clip posted recently has already hooked her fans with the lyrics and the music. Fans also speculate that this could be titled “It ain’t Me,” which was recently registered with ASCAP.

Followed by the clips, she also posted a beautiful black and white photograph of herself and tagged the famous Norwegian DJ Kygo. This led to more excitement among her fans as Kygo is Electronic Dance Music’s current favourite pick. The chances of Kygo having worked with the 24-year-old popstar are high as the song has elements of Trop house, and the vibes are quite similar to Kygo’s work!

A Selinator pulled the Instagram stories and posted it on Twitter, which has since gone viral. So far the lyrics goes “I had a dream/We were back to seventeen/Summer night, my libertines/Never Growing Up.” We wonder if this has something to do with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and so do her fans.

The popstar who is currently dating The Weeknd seems to be thriving on the attention, especially the rumours and speculations about collaborations for her upcoming album.

Before this, the popular music producer and DJ, Jax Jones had also released a short clip of his collaboration with Selena. The video was again shared as an Instagram story. All this tease has kept Selinators across the world on the edge, wanting for more. Having heard the catchy number ourself, it does make us want to know more about the song and the album itself.

