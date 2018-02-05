Singer Jyotica Tangri: Bollywood music is the perfect portrayal of all emotions

Jyotica Tangri, a singer and an avid violin player has “come a long way”, and there’s nothing to take her back. Jyotica Tangri, a singer and an avid violin player has “come a long way”, and there’s nothing to take her back.

Jyotica Tangri, the winner of Zee Cine Awards 2018 for Best Female Playback Singer, first gained popularity for being in Mika's team in TV show Voice of India. Tangri, a singer and an avid violin player has "come a long way", and there's nothing to take her back. Jyotika says 2017, was special to her as she delivered hits like Ishq De Fanniyar (Fukrey returns), Tu Hi Hai (Half Girlfriend), Jia O Jia ( Jia aur Jia), Jinne Saah and many more.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the singer talks about her journey in Bollywood, how playback singers don’t get the much deserved recognition, and her take on recreating old songs for new films.

1) How was your journey from being a reality show winner to a Hindi film playback singer?

Being a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singing reality show was one of my dreams, and becoming a playback singer was another one. For me everything was falling in place one after the other, I think I’m fortunate enough to get opportunities, guidance and support by the people around me which includes my family, my Guruji Sh. Dharminder Kathak ji, Mika Singh and Zee Music company.

2) Playback singers are appearing in their own videos and singles. What’s your say about this trend?

It is an amazing idea because in this way the playback singers get more recognition and face value. I think the audience also wants to see more of their favorite singers, I have also featured in a few of my singles and I am coming up with more in the near future. I have a single coming up with Raghav Sachar and another one with Sushant Sharma.

3) What was your perception about Bollywood music before you entered the industry?

I have always been a follower and a fan of Bollywood music before I entered the industry. I love the vast range of music that Bollywood boasts of. I think Bollywood music is the perfect portrayal of all the emotions, a person goes through in their life.

4) Musicians are not treated at par with actors even when they are talented. What’s your take on that?

According to me musicians deserve the same attention and love as the actors get from the audience because their talent is no less than the actors. Musicians play a vital role in making a film successful, but unfortunately they don’t get the same love and respect, and recognition in our industry, maybe because they work behind the screen. The audience is more connected with the actors who are in the front. I think more production of independent music will hopefully change this scenario soon.

5) What is your take on recreating old songs?

I think that we should be more focussed on making new original songs and music, but I appreciate the recreation of old songs too, if the new arrangement does justice to the already heard and hit songs. Recreation can rejuvenate the songs which are very beautiful but the youth is not aware about them. Due to the recreation they get to listen those songs which in a way is helping to keep the old songs alive. I have also sung the recreation of a very beautiful folk song “Pallo Latke” for Rajkummar Rao and Kirti Kharbanda starrer Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aanaa. The song was loved by everyone, and it helped me bag the Best Female Playback Singer at the Zee Cine Awards. So if the songs are redone tastefully, it is a good.

