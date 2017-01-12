Strings Attached

Jasleen Royal with Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde Jasleen Royal with Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde

In the days leading up to Shlok Sharma’s much-awaited film, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, Haraamkhor, the promotional piece doing the rounds has a Punjabi song with snatches of Hindi sprinkled in it. Set in Madhya Pradesh, it is the story of the relationship between a school teacher and his female student. Composed and sung by 25-year-old Jasleen Royal, alongside a surge of acoustic guitar riffs, the song Kidre jaavan shares the vulnerabilities of a 15-year-old girl, is confessional, never shows off and has an emotional resonance. “Jasleen’s voice sounds innocent and unlike anything I have heard. She sings with a lot of heart; it’s fluid and moves so naturally,” says Sharma.

Royal’s ingenuous voice is far removed from the overproduced voices that have become the toast of Bollywood these days. If it attracted composer Sneha Khanwalkar’s attention in Khoobsurat (2014), and gave her Preet, it also became the refrain in Kaira’s head in Dear Zindagi (2016). It also got lyricist, singer and composer Swanand Kirkire to collaborate with her for the popular single Maye ni, apart from her simple, lyrical, and lingering Kho gaye hum kahan with Prateek Kuhad in Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Among many jingles, it’s her voice that sings Paytm karo every other day on radio and television. “It’s all a bit surreal. I wasn’t expecting these talented musicians to appreciate my voice. The fact that these people appreciate an unconventional voice in Bollywood is super encouraging,” says Royal, who grew up in Ludhiana and moved to Mumbai’s Oshiwara a couple of years ago.

But before she caught the attention of leading composers in the country, it was Panchi ho jaavan, her mother’s favourite Shiv Kumar Batalvi poem set to tune, that had people notice her for the first time. She’d already been on India’s Got Talent where she earned the tag of “one woman band” for balancing singing while playing the synth, the guitar and the harmonica. “I worship AR Rahman and love Amit Trivedi’s work. So one day I decided to make this single Panchi ho jaavan. My friend shot the video and we put it on YouTube. It was done on a zero budget and it reached people in the industry including Swanand Kirkire, who also turned it into his hellotune,” says Royal.

It came to her as a huge surprise when the song was nominated at 2013’s MTV Music Video Awards alongside heavyweights such as Kailash Kher and popular rock outfit Indus Creed. Not sure of winning the award, she decided to skip the awards night, but then changed her mind so that she could see Rahman and Trivedi. On the day of the awards, Royal decided to take an auto to the venue. “Taking a cab didn’t strike me, until my friend mentioned that an auto on a red carpet would be cool but a little out of place,” says Royal and laughs, with the same unworldliness that she sings. She eventually received the award from Trivedi. It remains the best moment of her life, something that never allows her to go into the darkness of being in a highly competitive industry.

We are sitting at Bandra’s Bombay Salad Co. and while sipping on her tomato and basil soup, she tells us how it’s always music and not food that has fed her. Her petite frame validates that. Growing up in Ludhiana to businessmen parents, with no musicians in the house, Royal grew up on a diet of Bollywood songs. She would find known tunes in a small synth at home, and play guessing games with her brother, where she would hum the song and ask him to identify the film. “I come from a middle-class family so I didn’t want to burden my parents,” says Royal, who would give tutions to buy her music instruments.

The minimal adornment and child-like, internal monologue-style verse her music follows, faintly reminds us of the songs in Ellen Page-starrer Juno. In an industry where most singers sing for other composers, Royal gets to have the best of the both worlds. She sings for leading composers and composes and sings her own somgs. “When I compose, it’s another feeling. It’s my vision. When I work with other people, it’s a huge learning curve. Because I am not trained, I really like the whole experience of being in a studio and learning from them. While recording for Dear Zindagi, Amit Trivedi went and slept upstairs, leaving me to record the song. It’s huge if a composer can allow a singer that much space,” says Royal, whose upcoming projects include compositions in Fukrey 2 and Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Phillauri. She still aspires to work with Rahman though. “It’s a bit of a dream, something I have always wanted.”