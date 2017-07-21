Singer Chester Bennington’s sudden demise shocks all, tributes flood in for Linkin Park frontman

Following news of his death, Chester Bennington’s Link Park bandmate Mike Shinoda took to Twitter to confirm the news. Following news of his death, Chester Bennington’s Link Park bandmate Mike Shinoda took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Fans, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home shortly before 9 am Thursday. Following news of his death, Bennington’s Link Park bandmate Mike Shinoda took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing, “shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

From Rihanna to One Republic to Jimmy Kimmel, many others took to social media to express their grief over the untimely death of the 41-year-old singer. One Republic tweeted, “Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with @linkinpark and Chester’s friends and family. #RIPChester,” posted Timbaland.

Dwayne Johnson too tweeted, “So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana.”

Bollywood celebs too were a fan of the singer thus Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty, Sushant Singh Rajput too took to Twitter to express their grief on Chester Bennington’s sudden demise. Ayushmann Khurrana posted these lyrics,

“I tried so hard

And got so far

But in the end

It doesn’t even matter

I had to fall

To lose it all

But in the end..” #RIPChesterBennington.”

Athiya Shetty too tweeted, “Grew up listening to #LinkinPark, and their honest lyrics. You did matter, to an entire generation. #RIPChesterBennington.”

Check celeb reactions to Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's shocking demise here:

Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

It goes without saying, how much #LinkinPark influenced me. #ChesterBennington‘s legacy will live on in every word. Prayers for the family. — Kendall Schmidt (@HeffronDrive) July 21, 2017

So sad to hear about #chesterbennington suicide. His voice and talent will not be forgotten. #linkinpark pic.twitter.com/yTXz0v3aFu — Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

Also see reactions from Bollywood celebs on Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's shocking demise:

“This world was never meant for

One as beautiful as you.” Rest in peace Chester Bennington #LinkinPark forever… — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 21, 2017

Grew up listening to #LinkinPark, and their honest lyrics. You did matter, to an entire generation. #RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/Czzfo3m6lq — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) July 20, 2017

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington, whose screeching vocals helped the rock-rap band become one of the most commercially successful acts in the 2000s, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday, the Los Angeles County coroner said. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias said authorities are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide at Palos Verdes Estates, but no additional details are available.

“Chester Bennington was an artist of extraordinary talent and charisma, and a human being with a huge heart and a caring soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family, his band-mates and his many friends,” Warner Bros. Records CEO and Chairman Cameron Stang said in a statement.

Bennington’s voice could soar with piercing strength or descend to a whisper. Rolling Stone once called it a “shrapnel-laced howl that sounds like it comes from someone twice his size.” Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addiction at various times during his life. He said he had been sexually abused as a child and was homeless for months before the band found fame.

Bennington told The Associated Press in 2010 that because of the sound the band is known for – fusing sounds from nu-metal, punk, rock, pop and hip-hop – it was virtually impossible to satisfy their many kinds of fans.

