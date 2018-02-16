Shubha Mudgal: Music has its own way of speaking to people

Shubha Mudgal is known for her powerful voice, and for fusing Indian classical music with various other forms. Shubha Mudgal is known for her powerful voice, and for fusing Indian classical music with various other forms.

As we sat down to talk about Shubha Mudgal’s kind of music, I began with pointing out how she is still remembered for memorable songs like “Ali More Angana”, “Ab Ke Sawan” and “Pyaar Ke Geet”. “If they remember me (for these song), it is because of the music and I am always delighted. It is a reminder that a good song really can have a long life than you can much expect a piece of music to be in everyone’s memory,” Mudgal said.

Born into an academic family, Shubha Mudgal got inclined towards Hindustani Classical Music at a young age. She started performing in the 1980s and by 1990s began experimenting and fusing classical with several other music forms including pop. After being in the business for almost three decades, which is her favourite phase of music? “I think each twist and turn in the journey is very important, so I can’t really say that this phase was my favourite or that phase. I feel traditional music for long never had the kind of audience that popular music has had and I don’t think it is required also. I feel the listener or audience that you get is really unpredictable. I hear some people say that classical music is only for the older generation, but then along comes a group of very young, brilliant, bright minds which listens to classical music and asks you the most fantastic questions. Music has its own way of speaking to people and you should never take it for granted,” she said.

So did she ever feel the need to change her style, to adapt to the demand of the listeners? “No I have never done that. Who would listen to an overweight person in a saree singing popular music? If the demand was much, I would have been rushing to a weight loss program and trying to squeeze myself into a better and more pop kind of appropriate outfit. But I have never really felt the need to do that, because I believe that the music speaks for itself,” Mudgal explained.

While the industry remains divided on the latest concept of recreating old classics, Mudgal opined, “I think a good song gets another life, gets a new lease of life if somebody else renders it and as long as it is done ethically by acknowledging the people who made the track, I think it’s absolutely fine.”

I ask her how will she react if any of her songs was recreated, and pat comes the reply, “I would love to. I hear it all the time sung by different people. I sang it in a particular way because it was me. They should sing it in their own way. They don’t need to sound like me at all. They should sing a good song in a way they enjoy singing it.”

Mudgal feels the lack of committed study of music is a thing of concern. “The one thing that saddens me is that society currently really doesn’t give that much importance to the arts. For people who want to make a committed study of music, I don’t think we are a society that really encourages that and I think our policy makers don’t think enough about the arts,” she explained.

Mudgal, who was in capital recently for the inauguration of Global Music Institute in Greater Noida, shared details about her next single. “You will hear my single, but you might not see it. I am not a video person at all. So I have just recorded a track. It’s audio which I love and I continue to do that,” she said.

