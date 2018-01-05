Shreya Ghoshal’s Tere Bina fuses magic with ‘thumri’ taking us on an emotional journey, watch video

Shreya Ghoshal’s recent song was “Daata Tu” from Tiger Zinda Hai. Shreya Ghoshal’s recent song was “Daata Tu” from Tiger Zinda Hai.

It takes one melody to reverberate in the hearts. It also takes one voice to connect the strings of hearts. And Shreya Ghoshal has been a blessing for Bollywood. The versatile singer, who echoes in our minds and ears with the symphony of her unique singing is back in action, and we are so happy! One of the best female singers in India, Shreya gave her fans a New Year gift they’ve been waiting for – her new single “Tere Bina.”

Shreya who has been ruling the charts for the past 15 years, might have become picky about lending her voice for some time now, but still, whenever she chooses to croon, the song surely finds its way into the hearts. And her song “Tere Bina” is on similar lines. Composed by Deepak Pandit, the classical track has a haunting and rich feel to it. It has been written and composed in ‘thumri’ style and has a beautiful fusion of symphonic orchestral arrangements. It surely takes the listeners on an emotional journey.

Adding to the melody are the beautiful visuals. Shot extensively in Himachal Pradesh, we have shots of the Naggar castle and river banks on its foothills. The video which features Shreya herself, also weaves a story of longing and memories.

Shreya forayed into Bollywood singing becoming the voice of Aishwarya Rai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas (2002). She has been a favourite of Bhansali, singing for all his films ever since. Her other blockbusters include “Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai”, “Piyu Bole”, “Teri Ore”, “Teri Meri” and “Manwa Laage”. Her last song was “Daata Tu” in Tiger Zinda Hai. She has also sung “Ghoomar” in yet-to-release film Padmavati.

Shreya tied the knot with her childhood fiend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali ceremony in February 2015.

