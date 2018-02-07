Shibani Kashyap: I can’t keep singing the same genre of music all the time

Shibani Kashyap’s latest single is titled “Wanna Be Free”. Shibani Kashyap’s latest single is titled “Wanna Be Free”.

Shibani Kashyap is as charming and flamboyant even today, as she was when her first pop album “Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat” released in 1998. Following it up with her other hits “Sajna Aa Bhi Ja” and “Zinda Hoon Main”, the versatile singer is back in action with her latest single “Wanna Be Free”. The new track tackles social media addiction.

“I feel music is a powerful tool to convey a message. So one should do something more meaningful with your art,” the singer-composer said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The video of “Wanna Be Free” features Fukrey Returns actor Richa Chadha and Shibani’s husband Rajiv Roda. She shares, “When I came up with this song, I thought Richa was the right face, the right actor to express the message we were trying to convey – the addiction to social media. She has done a lot of hard work. She rode the bike and had those expressions. It was because of her that people have really understood the whole song is about actually. We had thought of doing it more of how we had become zombies in this technological world. Then Richa suggested that let’s not do the zombie thing, let’s do very direct thing and make it relevant. It just that all of it started falling into place.”

During her initial musical days, Shibani had composed jingles for several leading brands. Even the signature tune of A.I.R. F.M. was launched in her voice in 1996. She even sang the title track “Mohabbat Jai Bhar Mein” for a Pakistani show in 2012, apart from trying her hand at acting making her debut in Star Plus show Veera where she played a musician.

Ask her what has changed in her style of singing over these years, and she explains, “I can’t keep singing the same genre of music all the time. It is important to reinvent. I also enjoy reinventing and discovering some new music within me. One thing which has stayed common is that I have created all the music that I’ve sung so far. I have had very less opportunities to sing for other creators, which I would love to.”

Shibani has also composed the title track of TV show Akela apart from judging the singing reality show Bathroom Singer.

