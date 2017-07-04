Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: ‘One comment can ruin your day’

Ed Sheeran’s last Twitter posts were made after his Glastonbury performance. Ed Sheeran’s last Twitter posts were made after his Glastonbury performance.

Twitter can be a real difficult platform to cope up with and it seems singer Ed Sheeran just got to see that dark side of it. The singer has quit Twitter after facing nasty comments from online trolls. The “Galway Girl” star says everytime he logs onto the social networking site, he ends up seeing negative tweets, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The singer-songwriter, who just headlined the Sunday night at Glastonbury Festival, said he had decided to stop using his account after realising that the tweets were “ruining his day”. He said there were negative comments about him and his music.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much,” Sheeran told The Sun newspaper.

Sheeran’s last Twitter posts were made after his Glastonbury performance, where he first criticised people who thought he was using a backing track when in fact he had his usual loop station set-up. The 26-year-old says he is kept in check by “people like my dad”, so he doesn’t need it from strangers.

The ‘Shape of You’ hit-maker recently announced that he is going to perform in India at Mumbai in November. The singer had few days back, also announced that he would tour the UK, Ireland and some cities in Europe next year.

In November 2012, singer Adele also temporarily quit Twitter after she received death threats directed towards her and her baby.

